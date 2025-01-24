IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Charli XCX leads BRIT Award nominations

The 32-year-old chart-topping star wowed critics and fans last year with the release of her album, Brat - which dominated the summer and beyond. Now the Von Dutch singer is dominating the list of 2025 BRIT Award nominations - with nods in an impressive five categories. Charli stands to win Artist of the Year, Pop Act, Dance Act, Mastercard Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for Guess - her duet with Billie Eilish. The awards will take place on Saturday 1 March…