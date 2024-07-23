IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Chris Brown and entourage sued over alleged assault

The singer and several members of his touring crew are accused of beating four men backstage in Texas. The lawsuit was filed on 22 July following an incident that allegedly took place on Friday, 19 July. It claims Brown and several accomplices "brutally and severely beat" four men - Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Damarcus Powell - backstage at Dickies Arena in an unprovoked attack after his Fort Worth show. "The violence included Brown and his entourage surrounding the Plaintiffs, throwing chairs at them, and repeatedly kicking, stomping, and beating them," the complaint reads.