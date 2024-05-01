IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Daniel Radcliffe 'really sad' about JK Rowling's anti-trans views

The Harry Potter actor, 34, has spoken again about how disappointed he is about the author's anti-trans views. "It makes me really sad, ultimately, because I do look at the person that I met - the times that we met - and the books that she wrote and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic," he said in an interview with The Atlantic. "Obviously Harry Potter would not have happened without her, so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person," he continued.