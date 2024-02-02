IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Demi Lovato has a 'clear vision' for her wedding

The singer-songwriter, who got engaged to musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in December last year, has opened up about their upcoming nuptials. In a new interview with People, Demi said that she has "definitely" started shopping for wedding dresses and has a "clear vision" of what she wants. "I've been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile," the Heart Attack hitmaker continued of the wedding dress hunt. "Doing all the things.". Demi, 31, met Jutes, 32, in a recording studio in January 2022 when they co-wrote her song Substance.