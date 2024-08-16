IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Doctor and drug dealer arrested over Matthew Perry's death
The Friends actor tragically died at the age of 54 last October after taking the drug ketamine and drowning in his hot tub. A police investigation was subsequently launched to determine how Perry obtained the drugs that contributed to his death and authorities in California have now started making arrests. It's reported that drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, known as 'the keteamine Queen', has been arrested and charged after reportedly supplying the illegal drug, while Dr Salvador Plasencia was arrested for supplying the syringe used to inject it.