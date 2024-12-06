IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Dolly Parton announces open casting call for Broadway musical

In June, the country music icon announced she was developing a show about her life and career alongside Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher. The spectacle, titled Dolly: An Original Musical, will feature some of Dolly's biggest hits as well as new songs written especially for the show. And in a video posted online on Thursday, the Jolene hitmaker invited performers from all over the world to submit a one-minute-long audition tape to dollymusical.com and via social media with the hashtag #searchfordolly.