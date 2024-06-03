IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Donald Trump joins TikTok

The Canadian Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight title and extended his winning streak to 14 fights, third-longest in UFC history, by getting a submission victory over Dustin Poirier in the fifth round on Saturday night at UFC 302. Overcoming one of the sport's accomplished veterans and a crowd that was against him from the start, Makhachev ran his record to 26-1 and said afterward he may move up in weight for another challenge. There's certainly not much left for the Russian at 155