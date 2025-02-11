IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Elon Musk cancels Kanye West's X account

Amid the drama, the tech billionaire, who owns the social media platform, unfollowed West and said his account was now classified as NSFW (not safe for work). "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore," Musk wrote in response to a follower who complained that Ye was posting "literal porn on the timeline". A few hours later, West announced he was "logging off" and thanked Musk for letting him vent. The account then disappeared.

