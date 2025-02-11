IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Elon Musk cancels Kanye West's X account

Reuters Videos

STORY: With President Donald Trump targeting steel and aluminum, here's a breakdown of where the U.S. gets those metals.:: Steel Roughly a quarter of all steel in the U.S. is imported from neighbors Mexico and Canada or overseas allies like Japan, Germany and South Korea. Canada and Mexico accounted for almost 40% of U.S. steel imports in 2024.6.6 million net tons of steel mill products were imported from Canada and 3.5 million came from Mexico, according to U.S. Census Bureau data via the American Iron and Steel Institute. Brazil was the second-largest source of steel imports to the U.S. last year.:: Shanghai, ChinaWhile China is the world’s largest steel producer and exporter, very little of that is sent to the U.S.Most Chinese steel was shut out of the market when 25% tariffs were imposed in 2018. :: Aluminum Roughly half of all aluminum used in the U.S. is imported, with the vast majority coming from Canada. At 3.2 million metric tons last year, Canadian imports were twice the next nine countries combined, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The next largest sources of imports are the United Arab Emirates at around 347,000 metric tons and China at around 223,000 metric tons.The U.S. aluminum smelting industry is small by global standards. Total smelter capacity in the country was just 1.7% of the global total, according to the U.S. geological survey.