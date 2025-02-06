IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Elton John announces new album following tour retirement

The 77-year-old music icon has collaborated with Brandi Carlile, 43, on the new record - after they worked together on the Oscar-nominated song Never Too Late. Revealing the album, titled Who Believes In Angels?, will be released on 4 April, John said in an Instagram statement, "This record was one of the toughest I've ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life. It has given me a place where I know I can move forward.”