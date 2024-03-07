IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Gal Gadot welcomes fourth child with husband Jaron Varsano

The Israeli actress announced on Wednesday that she and her film producer husband have welcomed their fourth daughter together. "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls... daddy is pretty cool too." Gal and Jaron, 49, who tied the knot in 2008, are already parents to daughters Alma, 12, Maya, six, and Daniella, two.