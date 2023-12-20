IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are married

A representative for the Barbie director confirmed to People on Tuesday that she has tied the knot with the Marriage Story filmmaker. The writer-directors reportedly got married at City Hall in New York earlier that day. According to Page Six, Gerwig and Baumbach were overheard telling people their happy news at Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden concert on Tuesday night. "They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy," a source told the outlet. Another added that Gerwig wore a white suit skirt and jacket and looked "like a bride".