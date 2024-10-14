IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Gypsy Rose Blanchard voices support for Menendez brothers

Blanchard, who is pregnant with her first child, acknowledged to TMZ that she is "not very educated" in the specifics of the Mendendez case which has attracted global attention since the Netflix documentary The Menendez Brothers premiered on October 7, but reiterated her passion for the rights of abuse victims to be recognised. "I'm an advocate for abuse victims in general and I'm all about prison reform so if the case is being reviewed, then hopefully something can be done. Abuse victims need to be advocated for more."