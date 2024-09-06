IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Harvey Weinstein indecent assault charges dropped
The indecent assault charges against the disgraced Hollywood producer in the U.K. have been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The update comes two years after Weinstein, 72, was charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London for offences allegedly committed between July and August 1996.In a statement released on Thursday, Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said, "Following a review of the evidence in this case, the CPS has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein.”