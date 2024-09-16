IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Jackson 5 star Tito Jackson dies

On Sunday, family friend and former manager Steve Manning told Entertainment Tonight that the Jackson 5 star had passed away. While a cause of death is yet to be determined, Manning stated that he believes Tito suffered a heart attack on a drive from New Mexico to Oklahoma. Representatives for the Jackson family have not yet issued an official statement, though the entertainer's nephew, Siggy Jackson, confirmed the sad news to People. Just last week, Tito visited a memorial dedicated to his late brother Michael Jackson in Munich, Germany prior to a gig with his brothers Jackie and Marlon Jackson.