IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Jay-Z's Roc Nation sued by lawyer Tony Buzbee

The celebrity lawyer is behind the filing of the civil case accusing Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 at an afterparty for the VMA awards. Jay-Z denied the allegations, calling them "idiotic," and claimed Buzbee attempted to "blackmail" him. He said in a statement: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion." Now Buzbee is suing the rapper's company for alleged conspiracy to "obstruct justice."