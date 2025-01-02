IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Justin Baldoni claims Blake Lively tried to ban him from It Ends With Us premiere
According to a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times filed by Baldoni, Lively allegedly "systematically sidelined" him from the marketing of his own film. "Lively initially refused to permit his attendance at the film's premiere," his legal filing obtained by The New York Post read. “Only after significant pressure did she reluctantly agree to allow Baldoni and the Wayfarer (production studio) team to attend, but under humiliating conditions.". Baldoni who directed and costarred with Lively in It Ends with Us, went on to claim that he was "segregated" from his co-stars.