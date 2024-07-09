IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Kanye West accused of sending 'inappropriate' messages to model

Mikaela Lafuente, 22, who is a model and influencer, has claimed Kanye, 47, sent her several messages asking her to "hang out," even though he is married to Bianca Censori. The rapper sent the messages in March, and Mikaela has revealed she initially thought they were from a fake account. "It was funny. (My boyfriend) Bryce and I were in Vegas and I was going through my Instagram DMs and I saw this (Kayne West's message)," she said. "At first, I didn't believe it and thought it was a fake account, but it wasn't.