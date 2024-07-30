IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: King Charles III and Prince William lead tributes after 'utterly horrific' Southport attack
The royals expressed their condolences after children were attacked at a Taylor Swift-themed event. A 17-year-old male was reportedly arrested after he entered an event for children at a Southport dance studio and began stabbing attendees with a knife. Two children died and a further nine were injured during the rampage. Charles and Queen Camilla were quick to send their sympathies. "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today," Charles said in a statement.