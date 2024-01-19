IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: King Charles III doing 'fine' ahead of procedure for enlarged prostate

Queen Camilla has confirmed the King is keen to get his procedure done so he can continue royal duties. Camilla attended the Aberdeen Art Gallery in Scotland on Thursday morning and gave the crowd an update on Charles. When asked, "How is His Majesty?" Camilla replied, "He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work." It's believed Charles will undergo the "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate next week. Camilla was attending the gallery for the opening of the Safe Space project.