IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Lady Gaga calls Michael Polansky her 'fiancé'

A video of the singer talking to the French Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, at the Olympics in Paris, was shared on social media, where she introduced the politician to "my fiancé, Michael". The couple had previously sparked engagement rumours after Gaga was spotted wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger in April , but they have never confirmed the news. The singer, 38, was first linked to the tech entrepreneur, 46, in December 2019. It's believed they split for a while in early 2023, with sources suggesting Lady Gaga wanted to get married and have children,...