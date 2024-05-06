IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Madonna plays to 1.6 million fans on Copacabana Beach
On the final night of her career-spanning Celebration Tour she performed a free concert on Rio's famous beach, with the number in attendance reaching 1.6 million, according to the city's tourism agency. She began the show telling the crowd,“Here we are in the most beautiful place in the world. This place is magic,” and launching into her 1998 hit Nothing Really Matters. She performed many of her hits, sparking huge singalongs to Like a Virgin and Like a Prayer. She was also joined on stage by Brazilian artists Anitta and Pabilo Vittar.