IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Madonna plays to 1.6 million fans on Copacabana Beach

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Mitch Marner says it "means the world" to be a member of the Maple Leafs. The Toronto winger has taken heat from fans and media following the club's first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Boston Bruins where he put up just three points in the seven-game series. The 27-year-old grew up just north of the city and cheered for the Leafs as a kid. Marner has one season left on his big-money deal signed in 2019 and is eligible to ink an extension July 1. He adds players in Toronto are