IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Madonna's legal team hits back at class-action lawsuit
Last week, legal representatives from Madonna's camp responded to the class-action lawsuit, leading the plaintiffs, Michael Fellows and Jason Alvarez, to claim they'd reached a settlement agreement with the Material Girl singer. Now, 65-year-old Madonna's legal representation has asked a judge to strike out a settlement notice filed by the plaintiff's lawyer. While they did acknowledge they had been in talks with the plaintiffs' legal reps, they argued the notice of settlement was false, characterising it as a "harassment campaign" and a bid to achieve a payday.