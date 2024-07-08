IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Margot Robbie reportedly pregnant

The Barbie star debuted her baby bump on Sunday 7 July in Lake Como, Italy, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. She was waiting to step aboard for a boat ride with her movie producer partner, wearing a white crop top and showcasing a small but unmistakable bump. People magazine has also run with multiple insider confirmations that Robbie is pregnant. Robbie and Ackerley tied the knot in December 2016 during an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.