IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Megan Thee Stallion seeking restraining order against jailed Tory Lanez

Canadian rapper Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, shot Megan in both feet in July 2020, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August last year. However, the 29-year-old star, whose full name is Megan Pete, has claimed that Lanez, 32, continues to "harass, bully, and antagonize" her from behind bars through other people, and she's now making moves to end the alleged harassment. "Mr. Peterson's attempts to retraumatize and revictimize Ms. Pete recognize no limits - indeed, they continue even while he is behind bars. While Mr. Peterson distorts and recklessly disregards the truth in his desperate attempt to appeal his conviction,..."