IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Nicolas Cage's son arrested for assault on mum

Nicolas Cage's son Weston Cage Coppola has been arrested on a felony warrant amid an alleged mental health crisis. Cage Coppola was arrested by Los Angeles police and taken into custody on Wednesday 10 July for an alleged incident that took place in April. His bail was set at $150,000 and he was released on bond. While details about the incident are sketchy, his mother, Christina Fulton, sustained injuries to her face after Cage Coppola's friends called her to help him during a mental health crisis.