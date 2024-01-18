IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pierce Brosnan pleads not guilty to 'petty offences'
The 007 actor has pleaded not guilty after allegedly entering prohibited areas of Yellowstone National Park. Brosnan faced two charges after he was accused of hiking into a thermal area in November last year. The Mammoth Terraces hot springs and thermal area are both delicate ecosystems within the park. They are also dangerous; 20 people have died previously by falling into boiling water, and last November a deceased man was found floating in one of the hot springs. The court documents labelled the charges against Pierce as a "petty offence"