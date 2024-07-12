IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Prince Harry to star in bombshell documentary

The Prince will feature in an upcoming ITV documentary about the scandal. "Featuring Prince Harry's first major interview since the conclusion of his court case with Mirror Group Newspapers, this documentary hears about his mission to continue his fight to expose the illegal tactics of Britain's tabloid press and explores what those in charge at Fleet Street really knew as this scandal unfolded,". The show, titled Tabloids on Trial, will also feature testimonies from Hugh Grant, Charlotte Church, Paul Gascoigne and other celebrity victims.