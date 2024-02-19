IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Prince William walks BAFTAs red carpet solo

Despite the absence of his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, William was all smiles as he greeted other attendees at the star-studded London event. Looking sharp in a navy, velvet tuxedo with a crisp white dress shirt, he appeared completely at ease. William, 41, has been president of the British Film & Television Academy since 2010. Having undergone planned abdominal surgery in January, the princess has been cleared of official royal engagements until after Easter. During Catherine's convalescence, William has taken care of their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.