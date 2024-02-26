IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Romeo Beckham confirms split from model girlfriend Mia Regan

The 21-year-old, who plays soccer for English Premier League team Brentford's B team, had been dating the model since they were both 16, but both announced their split on Sunday. Romeo wrote on Instagram "Mooch (Mia's nickname) and I have parted ways after 5 years of love, we still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.". On her own Instagram Stories, Mia, also 21, confirmed the news, adding: "Love takes different forms & paths as you mature," adding that they had "friendzoned" each other.