IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sean Combs arrested on unknown charges

Sean Combs has been arrested after being indicted by a grand jury on unknown charges. The rapper was arrested in New York on Monday night and was taken into federal custody at the FBI office in Manhattan. Although it's not yet clear why he was arrested, he has had at least eight civil lawsuits taken out against him in the past year, including the suit from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura for rape and abuse. Combs is also under federal criminal investigation after his homes were raided by authorities in March.