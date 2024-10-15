IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with six new lawsuits

Cover Media

The rapper faces a raft of fresh allegations, including one that he fondled a 16-year-old aspiring hip-hop star. The accusers are part of what their lawyers say is a group of more than 100 alleged victims who are in the process of taking legal action against Mr Combs in the wake of his sex-trafficking arrest last month. The new civil lawsuits were filed against the hip-hop mogul in federal court in New York on Monday. They were filed anonymously, two by women identified as Jane Does and four by men identified as John Does.

