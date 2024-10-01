IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'believes he's innocent' and won't accept plea deal

When asked if the disgraced rapper, 54, would take a plea deal, his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo said that he believed it was unlikely. "It's not up to me. It's up to Mr. Combs," he told TMZ's The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, before adding, “and I don't see it happening because he believes he's innocent. And what's more, he believes that he needs to stand up not just for himself - for his family and for everybody who's been targeted by the federal government." Combs was recently taken off suicide watch at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre…