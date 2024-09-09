IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sean 'Diddy' Combs lists mansion for $61 million
Rumours that the hip-hop mogul's lavish home is officially hitting the market have been confirmed, according to a report by Page Six. The Beverly Hills property, which was raided by Homeland Security as part of an investigation in March, is located in the highly coveted 'Platinum Triangle' of Los Angeles, along a stretch known as Billionaire's Row. Nearby neighbours include Kylie Jenner and the infamous Playboy Mansion. According to a description seen by the outlet: