IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Shakira describes brutal suffering she endured during Gerard Piqué split

The Hips Don't Lie singer has told how she's not ready for a formal relationship, but would consider a casual fling. "I'm not thinking about that. What space do I have for a man right now?" she said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "I think my kids would have to be very prepared for that, and their emotional and psychological well-being is the priority." She added, "What can I tell you, I like men. That's the problem. I shouldn't like them with everything that's happened to me, but imagine how much I like men that I still like them."