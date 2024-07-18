IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sofia Vergara makes Emmy Award history

Sofia has made Emmy Award history for her lead actress nomination after playing ice-cold drug lord Griselda Blanco. The 52-year-old Colombian actress is no stranger to being Emmy nominated, having previously landed the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nomination four times for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family. But the 2024 awards mark the first time she has been nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.