IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Steve Martin turns down Tim Walz role on SNL

The actor has been touted as the front runner to play Kamala Harris' running mate on SNL. However, he's confirmed he isn't interested in taking on the much-publicised part, revealing he'd already spoken to SNL producer, Lorne Michaels about appearing on the cult show. "I wanted to say no and, by the way, he wanted me to say no," Steve, 68, told the Los Angeles Times. "I said, 'Lorne, I'm not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.' I was picked because I have grey hair and glasses.".