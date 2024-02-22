IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Steven Tyler wins dismissal of sexual assault lawsuit

The Aerosmith frontman was sued in November by former teenage model Jeanne Bellino, who accused him of sexually assaulting her twice in one day in 1975 when she was 17. She filed the lawsuit under New York City's Victim of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, which extended the statute of limitations for certain alleged offences. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said the allegations needed to meet certain criteria to take advantage of the act and Bellino's claim did not qualify because she did not allege Tyler's conduct presented a "serious risk of physical injury".