IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Yolanda Hadid engaged to long-time boyfriend

In an interview for the latest issue of Architectural Digest, the reality TV star referred to the construction company executive as her fiancé. And in a statement to People on Thursday, Yolanda confirmed the pair are engaged after Joseph proposed during a visit to her native Holland two years ago. The couple met in Pennsylvania back in 2017, shortly after Hadid purchased a farm in the state. Since then, Yolanda and Joseph have designed and built a cosy ranch in Texas together.