Cases of winter flu 'rising rapidly' with school-aged children worst affected

Cases of winter flu are "rising rapidly", with England's health boss urging those eligible to get vaccinated.

Cases are highest among those aged five to 14, with 16.9% of tests positive for flu - up from 11.5% last week.

Sharing the data on X, England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said: "Influenza is now rising rapidly. Antiviral 'flu medicines can now be used in primary care."

"If you are eligible please get vaccinated."

The number of cases is in line with the 2022 to 2023 season, which peaked on 20 December, with 33% of tests positive for flu.

Last year, the peak was much smaller - with 16.7% of tests positive - and came more than a month later, on 27 January.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) indicates while influenza rates are increasing, they remain at "low activity levels".

Figures show the positive return rate for flu tests was 7.9% on 27 November, the most recent date for which data is available.

Flu is one of the illnesses circulating in the UK that have been dubbed the "quad-demic".

COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and norovirus are all expected to peak at different times during the season.

Dr Alexander Allen, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: "Flu is the cause of the rise in winter illnesses that we've seen in the past week, with emergency department attendances also increasing.

"Anyone still eligible for the flu, COVID-19 or RSV vaccines should get booked in ahead of the busy winter period, when we expect flu, and other respiratory viruses to spread between people more easily.

"Vaccination offers the best defence against these diseases, and now is the time to get protected before Christmas."

Australia has worst flu season on record

Australia has experienced its worst flu season on record.

Figures from Australia's National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System showed 358,256 laboratory-confirmed cases of flu.

This beat 2019's previous high of 313,615 cases and comes amid a declining rate in flu vaccinations.

How can you protect yourself?

You can catch the flu all year round, but it is especially common in winter.

The NHS says symptoms include: a sudden high temperature, an aching body, feeling exhausted, a dry cough, a sore throat, headache and difficulty sleeping.

"Vaccines work against the quad-demic," Dr David Lloyd, a GP, previously told Sky News.

In fact, by getting vaccinated you halve your risk of catching any of the four illnesses, he said.

The NHS provides vaccinations against three of the four illnesses; flu, COVID-19 and, as of September this year, RSV.

The flu vaccine is offered on the NHS every year in autumn and early winter. You can get it for free if you are over 65, have a long-term health condition, are pregnant, live in a care home, are a carer for someone, or live with someone with a weakened immune system.

Frontline health and social care workers can also get a flu vaccine through their employer.

Analysis of the latest NHS vaccination data showed 335 vaccinations were given per minute for COVID, flu and RSV on average from 30 September to 17 November.

This works out to around 3.4 million vaccinations a week.