Cash prize for best idea to remove bombs and bullets dumped in Swiss lakes by army

Lake Neuchatel was used for bombing practise by the Swiss air force until 2021 - Alamy

Millions of tourists have marvelled at Switzerland’s picture postcard lakes, unaware that deep below the water lurks thousands of tons of dumped bombs and bullets.

The landlocked nation used its alpine waters as a tip for ammunition and explosives for almost 50 years – from 1918 to 1964 – believing it was safe.

Now the Swiss ministry of defence is offering a shared £45,000 cash prize to the three best ideas for removing munitions from the lakes.

There are concerns about the dangers posed to human life by any unexploded bombs and it is feared the water and the soil could be contaminated by toxic TNT.

Any salvage operation is expected to be risky and extremely expensive.

The Swiss government said that poor visibility and the weight of the ammunition were among the “major challenges for an environmentally friendly recovery”.

The Swiss air force is responsible for a large part of the dumped munitions - AP

The Swiss air force used Lake Neuchate for bombing practice until 2021.

About 4,500 tons of munitions are in the lake, some in waters as shallow as 20ft deep.

Most of the deadly arms submerged beneath other lakes can be found at depths of up to 700ft.

In Lake Lucerne, there are an estimated 3,300 tons of weaponry, the BBC reported, with more submerged in Lake Thun and Lake Brienz.

Marcos Buser, a retired geologist, wrote a research paper warning about the dumps 10 years ago.

He said there was still a risk of the munitions exploding because in many cases “the army did not remove the fuses before dumping the munitions”.

The submerged ammunition is sometimes covered in fine sediment up to 6ft thick, which could reduce low levels of oxygen underwater if stirred up in the salvage operation.

Earlier plans to recover the munitions were rejected because of the risk of “massive sludge turbulence” which could disturb sensitive ecosystems.

The army was advised by geologists at the time that it was safe to dump the unwanted munitions but has now turned to the public for fresh ideas.

It is a legacy of Switzerland’s “armed neutrality” defence strategy – maintaining a large army with compulsory national service for all men.

There is a deadline of February next year for solutions to be submitted.

The plans will be judged by an anonymous panel of experts and the three winners, who will share the prize money, will be announced next April.

“It is not planned to implement the submitted entries immediately, but they could serve as the basis for further clarifications or for launching research projects,” the defence department said.