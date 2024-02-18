Cash-strapped council erects Benidorm-style sun loungers - leaving locals baffled

A cash-strapped council has baffled locals by erecting a series of Benidorm-style sun loungers - overlooking a dual carriageway. Residents have been left bemused by three “random” wooden recliners which were put up next to a busy main road in the town of Stretford, Gtr Manchester. Passersby said they were especially surprised by the choice of the warm weather seating in the suburb known for its “absolutely horrendous” conditions. Others poked fun at the loungers by dubbing the area ‘Stretford Beach'. One nearby bar even put towels out on the deckchair-style seats in the style of the Costa Blanca resort's famed beachfront bars.