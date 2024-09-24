New casino plans to open in Mall at Rockingham Park
There are a dozen charitable casinos already operating in New Hampshire, with more set to open soon.
There are a dozen charitable casinos already operating in New Hampshire, with more set to open soon.
Bianca Andreescu knows a significant part of her job takes place away from the tennis court, in moments she may not even have a racket in her hand.
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz were named to Spain's roster for the Davis Cup Finals on Monday, raising the possibility of a renewal of their “ Nadalcaraz ” doubles partnership from the Paris Olympics.
BERLIN (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5 as Team Europe rallied to beat Team World 13-11 and win the Laver Cup on Sunday.
SMITHTON, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump sat in a large barn in rural Pennsylvania on Monday, asking questions of farmers and offering jokes but, in a rarity for his campaign events, mostly listening.
A court judge has made a decision after Prince Harry's shock revelations in his bombshell memoir Spare. See details.
Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself in a tiny mini dress as she counted down the days until her birthday, sparking reaction from her stepson, Michael Douglas' son Cameron Douglas
The former first lady unveiled her latest "collectibles," but critics spotted one key problem.
The former president went after all three network TV late-night hosts.
Here's why Tyler Bertuzzi decided to sign with the rebuilding Blackhawks.
Donald Trump on Monday shared a baseless claim by a MAGA OnlyFans model who alleged her nail salon stylist’s cousin is being paid $700 a week by Kamala Harris’ campaign to participate in protests.“I just left my nail salon and my nail tech said their one cousin is in South Philly and she is getting paid $700 a week to go to wherever Kamala’s campaign tells them to go to,” said Samantha Gangewere, who goes by “thatboostedchick” on social media, in a TikTok video Trump posted to his Truth Social p
We are headed for the home stretch to Election Day. Those polls are telling us the real story of the campaign so far — but are we willing to listen?
The Western actor's gravel-and-honey voice reminds voters what's at stake on the range and elsewhere.
Multi-hyphenate CEO Elon Musk has dug deep into his own pockets to get former president Donald Trump back into the White House. In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had been pledging roughly $45 million per month to a new super-political action committee (PAC) called America PAC. And after a rocky start, […]
The former president was quick to compare crowd sizes – something he has been mercilessly ridiculed for fixating on over the course of his presidential campaign
The conservative attorney also taunted the former president with his post-election plan.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another woman sued Sean “Diddy” Combs on Tuesday, alleging that the music mogul and his head of security raped her and recorded it on video at his New York recording studio in 2001.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat also examined Donald Trump and JD Vance's latest "really disturbing" turn.
She rang him up personally for his big milestone birthday.
Carly Gregg was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting her mother when she was 14 years old
Former president has launched attacks against federal and state judges who have made rulings against him