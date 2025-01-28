Cassie's makeup artist recalls Diddy's alleged assault of singer: 'We were always scared'

An associate of Cassie Ventura, whose allegations of abuse against Sean "Diddy" Combs kicked off the hip-hop mogul's deluge of legal woes, is sharing what she witnessed of the pair's allegedly tumultuous relationship.

Celebrity makeup artist Mylah Morales, who worked with the "Me & U" singer, claims she came to Ventura's rescue in the aftermath of a violent argument with Combs during the Monday premiere of ID Discovery's "The Fall of Diddy," a four-part docuseries that aims to illuminate the "harrowing allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity" recently leveled against Combs.

Morales said the alleged altercation took place the weekend of the 2010 Grammy Awards. While staying at The Beverly Hills Hotel with Ventura, Morales said an irate Combs burst into the room looking for Ventura, after which the couple stepped away for an argument.

The makeup artist said Ventura was visibly injured after she emerged from the dispute, noting she had "knots on her head, (a) bruised eye" and a "busted lip." Morales said she then called a friend of hers who was a doctor to treat Ventura, adding that the women did not report the incident to the police nor go to the hospital for further treatment.

"We were scared off Puff. We were always scared of him," Morales explained. "If we called the police, what would happen? He's a very powerful person in the business, and he can do things that will make you go away. And many people are afraid of him till this day."

ID Discovery's "The Fall of Diddy" premieres on Monday night, with several of Sean "Diddy" Combs' accusers detailing the music mogul's alleged abuse.

In response to "Fall of Diddy" producers' request for comment, Combs' representatives said: "Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court the truth will prevail: that the accusations against Mr. Combs are pure fiction."

Ventura's November 2023 lawsuit against Combs, which was promptly settled a day later, opened the floodgates to a series of accusations of sexual assault and physical violence, which culminated in Combs' September 2024 arrest on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The Grammy-winning rapper has denied all accusations against him and remains in custody at the Special Housing Unit in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. His trial is set for May 5.

Here are the biggest revelations from "The Fall of Diddy."

Vibe magazine editor says Diddy threatened her over cover shoot

Danyel Smith, former editor-in-chief of Vibe magazine, alleges Combs threatened her in the late 1990s due to a disagreement over the rapper's cover shoot for the hip-hop outlet.

Smith, who claims the incident happened in the fall of 1997, said Combs expressed interest in seeing the final images for his Vibe cover. After Smith repeatedly declined Combs' request, citing company policy, the journalist said Combs told her in a phone conversation that he "would see me dead in a trunk."

Although Combs later reportedly apologized for the remark at the demand of Smith's attorney, Smith said she had to be escorted by fellow Vibe staffers when she delivered the proofs for Combs' cover, after staffers alleged Combs came to the publication's office with "two tough guys looking for me."

Despite the alleged threat, Smith continued to interact and "be cordial" with Combs: "It's very hard not to feel complicit. I wish that things were different."

Howard University alum alleges domestic violence incident

An alumni of Combs' alma mater, Howard University, alleges they witnessed Combs assault a female student on campus.

The former Howard University student, who is not identified in the docuseries, said the alleged 1988 incident took place outside their dorm after Combs was spotted angrily searching for the female student, at one point whipping the wall with his belt.

When the female student met with Combs, the Howard alumni claimed he began beating her. Despite the alumni's verbal protests from their dorm window, Combs' interaction with the young woman continued in the doorway of a different dorm.

"Nobody actually really came to her rescue like we probably should have," the Howard alumni reflected. "It's very important to tell that young woman's story because he was never held accountable."

Combs was presented with an honorary degree from Howard University in 2014, which was later rescinded by the college's board of trustees in June 2024.

Concert promoter says Diddy pursued him in 'high-speed chase' amid East Coast-West Coast feud

Concert promoter DeWitt Gilmore claims Combs retaliated against him during the East Coast-West Coast feud that defined hip-hop culture in the mid-'90s. (Gilmore sued Combs and his bodyguards in November for assault and battery over the alleged 1996 incident.)

In the documentary, Gilmore claims Combs targeted him after the music mogul spotted him wearing a T-shirt that read "Death Row East." Death Row Records, a Los Angeles-based record label co-founded by Suge Knight, was famously at odds with Combs' Bad Boy Records due to the rivalry between their respective artists, 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G.

"He aligned his beef with Suge Knight and Death Row and the West Coast with that T-shirt," Gilmore said. "So, it's like, 'How dare you jump to the other side?'"

Gilmore also alleged Combs pursued him in a "high-speed chase" throughout Manhattan following a tense conversation in their vehicles. At one point, the concert promoter said he and his friend heard gunfire, though it was unclear where the shot came from.

"My whole future would be erased through your menace to society," said Gilmore, seemingly addressing Combs. "My story is just a piece of the bigger puzzle of his mayhem."

Shooting victim recalls 1999 club incident: 'My life was never going to be the same'

A woman who claims Combs shot her during a 1999 nightclub altercation with fellow rapper Moses "Shyne" Barrow is reflecting on the harrowing incident.

Natania Griffin, previously identified as Natania Reuben, said that in the moments leading up to the shooting, she witnessed Combs and Harrow both reach toward their waists to grab their firearms as they were exiting Club New York. The woman, who was shot in the face, added she then saw a "muzzle flash" before feeling the pain of her facial injury.

"I was certain that I was going to be dead at that moment because I didn't think a human could lose that much blood and still be alive," said Griffin, later sobbing. "I just knew my life was never going to be the same again."

Combs was frequenting the Manhattan club with then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez when he and his bodyguard, Anthony "Wolf" Jones, allegedly got into a dispute with Barrow. The resulting gunfight left three people injured, including Griffin. Combs, Lopez, Jones and Barrow were all briefly arrested.

The ensuing jury trial, however, found only Barrow serving prison time — nine years — for charges that included criminal possession of a weapon.

Griffin also recalled the harassment and alleged threats she experienced for speaking out on the shooting, adding she was forced to move homes after noticing "blacked out SUVs" parked in front of her residence. "I was a child of hip-hop," Griffin said. "I didn't deserve this. I was a victim. I wanted justice."

Danity Kane alum D. Woods says Diddy was 'verbally abusive'

Actress and singer D. Woods, who was a member of Combs' girl group Danity Kane, spoke out on Combs' legal troubles in an interview with ABC News' Eva Pilgrim that aired Monday.

"You know, he is looked at as a hero of our community, and myself included, I looked up to him too," Woods told Pilgrim. "I would say that this moment now is a time where I feel like my experience, my truth will really be heard and actually considered and believed."

Woods, whose professional relationship with Combs was documented on MTV's "Making the Band 3," said the music mogul created a verbally abusive work environment. "He did it in different ways with all of us, you know, picking and prodding and just a way to chip and knock away, but then praise you," she said.

Woods' account of working with Combs will be featured in subsequent episodes of "The Fall of Diddy."

Woods isn't the only member of Danity Kane speaking out against Combs. In September 2024, Woods' former bandmate Dawn Richard sued Combs on 21 counts of sexual assault and battery, sex trafficking, gender discrimination and copyright infringement.

