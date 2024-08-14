The Cast of Disney Channel's “Shake It Up”: Where Are They Now?

The teen sitcom, starring Zendaya and Bella Thorne, aired from 2010 to 2013

Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty (L-R) Adam Irigoyen as Deuce, Roshon Fegan as Ty, Zendaya as Rocky, Bella Thorne as CeCe, Davis Cleveland as Flynn, Caroline Sunshine as Tinka and Kenton Duty as Gunther in 'Shake It Up'

The young stars of Shake It Up are all grown up!

The Disney Channel series, which ran from 2010 to 2013, featured Bella Thorne and Zendaya in their breakout roles as aspiring dancers CeCe Jones and Rocky Blue. After successfully auditioning for the fictional, Chicago-based teen dance show Shake It Up, they had to navigate the industry and their friendship.

Davis Cleveland, Roshon Fegan, Adam Irigoyen, Kenton Duty and Caroline Sunshine also starred alongside Thorne and Zendaya. Since the show ended after three seasons on Nov. 10, 2013, some of the cast has stayed in the entertainment industry while others have taken a step back — even venturing into politics!

Catch up with the actors of the Disney show more than a decade after they’ve left the dance floor.

Zendaya as Rocky Blue

Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty; Kristy Sparow/Getty (L-R) Zendaya as Rocky Blue and in April 2024

Before Zendaya starred in award-winning blockbusters, she was the overachieving Rocky Blue in Shake It Up. In 2013, she released a self-titled debut album that included the top 40 hit “Replay.” After Shake It Up, she remained with Disney for several years, co-producing and starring in another series, K.C. Undercover, from 2015 to 2018. She became a bonafide movie star with a leading role in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, helping her transition from Disney alum to the silver screen.

Her breakthrough role came in 2019 with the teen drama Euphoria, which she led and executive produced. As Rue, a struggling teen addict, her performance won her two Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. The Malcolm & Marie actress also reprised her role for two more Spider-Man films and played Chani in the sci-fi smash hit Dune and its sequel, opposite Timothée Chalamet.

Most recently, Zendaya appeared alongside Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis romance drama Challengers.

She is currently in a relationship with Spider-Man costar Tom Holland, whom she has dated since 2021.

Bella Thorne as CeCe Jones

Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel/Getty: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty (L-R) Bella Thorne as CeCe Jones and in September 2021

Of the lead duo, Bella Thorne played the headstrong, street-smart CeCe Jones. She then booked significant roles in feature films like Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore’s Blended and the teen comedy The DUFF. The actress also led the Freeform drama series Famous in Love from 2017 to 2018. In addition to her acting career, Thorne made a brief foray into singing, releasing the solo EP Jersey in 2014.

Thorne made her directorial debut in 2019 with the adult film Her & Him. She will direct her first feature with the film Color Your Hurt, based on a true story about a gay man growing up in the Bible Belt. The film will be based on her original screenplay and her short film Unsettled, which debuted at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Her next role is set for the upcoming comedy horror Saint Clare with Ryan Phillippe and Rebecca De Mornay.

In May 2023, Thorne announced that she was engaged to entrepreneur and film producer Matt Emms.

Davis Cleveland as Flynn Jones

Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty; Davis Cleveland/Instagram (L-R) Davis Cleveland as Flynn Jones and in November 2023

Davis Cleveland landed his first leading role at age 8, playing Flynn, CeCe’s mischievous younger brother. During his Disney Channel run, the child star also appeared in other shows on the network like Zeke and Luther, Hannah Montana, Pair of Kings and Good Luck Charlie. In 2016, he landed a leading role in the Nickelodeon original movie Rufus and its sequel Rufus 2.

Cleveland stepped away from the entertainment industry to pursue a degree in psychology with a biology and neurology minor at Texas A&M University. He graduated from undergrad in 2024 and will attend Texas A&M University School of Dentistry.

Roshon Fegan as Ty Blue

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (L-R) Roshon Fegan as Ty Blue and in October 2023

Roshon Fegan, who’s also known for the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock, portrayed Rocky’s flirty older brother Ty. On season 14 of Dancing with the Stars, Fegan partnered up with pro Chelsie Hightower to make a run to the top six.

In 2019, he led the TV biopic The Bobby DeBarge Story as the Motown star. Fegan also founded the clothing brand, record label and media company ICONOMOUS in 2022.

Adam Irigoyen as Deuce Martinez

Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty; Paul Archuleta/Getty (L-R) Adam Irigoyen as Deuce Martinez and in April 2023

Adam Irigoyen, who had made his Disney Channel debut on Wizards of Waverly Place in 2009, landed the role of the resourceful Deuce Martinez, Ty’s best friend. Since Shake It Up, the actor has had minor roles in several shows, such as The Fosters, the TNT drama The Last Ship starring Eric Dane and a guest appearance in Zendaya’s K.C. Undercover. His latest project was the Western film Centurion: The Dancing Stallion in 2023.

Kenton Duty as Gunther Hessenheffer

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty; Michael Tullberg/Getty (L-R) Kenton Duty as Gunther Hessenheffer and in October 2018

Kenton Duty is best known for his role as European exchange student Gunther Hessenheffer, who — along with his sister Tinka — becomes CeCe and Rocky’s dance rival. He departed from the series after season 2 and starred in the anti-bullying movie Contest.

The former Lost star has had a few one-episode guest spots in shows like Fresh Off the Boat and a recurring role on the short-lived soap Hilton Head Island. In 2022, he appeared in the thriller The Nameless.

Duty married his longtime girlfriend, writer Mosley Agin, on July 1, 2019. The couple held a separate ceremony with loved ones on September 28, 2019.

Caroline Sunshine as Tinka Hessenheffer

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty; Paul Morigi/WireImage (L-R) Caroline Sunshine as Tinka Hessenheffer and in April 2018

Although Caroline Sunshine retired from acting in 2017, Disney fans will remember her as Gunther’s twin sister and the protagonists’ frenemy Tinka Hessenheffer. Sunshine graduated from Claremont McKenna College, where she studied international relations and economics.

During the Trump administration, the former child star served as a White House intern and later became a full-time press assistant. In February 2023, she became the press secretary and communications director for Indiana gubernatorial candidate Eric Doden, and later that year, she was asked to be press secretary for Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign.

In June 2024, former President Donald Trump rehired Sunshine as the deputy communications director for his 2024 presidential campaign.

