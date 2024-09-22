The Cast of “Veronica Mars”: Where Are They Now?

They mystery thriller 'Veronica Mars' premiered 20 years ago on Sept. 22, 2004. Find out what the cast has been up to since the series wrapped

Warner Bros. Television / Courtesy Everett Collection The cast of 'Veronica Mars': (top): Francis Capra, Teddy Dunn, (bottom): Sydney Tamiia Poitier, Percy Daggs III, Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni

It has been 20 years since the teen mystery drama Veronica Mars aired on UPN. The show followed Kristen Bell as the titular Veronica Mars, a high school student who helps her father as a private investigator.



The series was canceled after three seasons, but its producer, Rob Thomas, wrote a script for a full-length feature film. After Warner Bros. denied the funding, Thomas teamed up with Bell to start a Kickstarter campaign. Fans brought in $5.7 million, enough cash to turn the dream into reality in 2014. In 2019, Hulu gathered most of the original cast for a fourth season, exclusive to the streaming platform.



A lot has changed for the stars since the show aired two decades ago. Find out where the cast of Veronica Mars is today.

Kristen Bell as Veronica Mars

CW Network/Everett/Shutterstock; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Kristen Bell in 'Veronica Mars' in 2006 and in 2023

After starring as the teenage private investigator and the show’s namesake character, Kristen Bell landed TV roles like the voice of Gossip Girl for six seasons from 2007 to 2012; and as Jeannie Van Der Hooven in Showtime’s House of Lies from 2012 to 2016. Bell was in another starring role as Eleanor Shellstrop in NBC’s The Good Place between 2016 and 2020.



On the big screen, her filmography includes 2008’s Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Bad Moms in 2016 and of course as the voice of Anna in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen II in 2013 and 2019, respectively.



In recent years, Bell has stepped out of the limelight to focus on her two kids, whom she shares with her husband, Dax Shepard. She recently went on Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and explained why she is making a return.



“A desire to be creative and leave the house a little more because I have spent the last couple of years being, like, a full-time mom,” Bell said. “I realized, wait, I want to do it again. I want to feel that kind of electricity again.”



Bell, 44, stars opposite Adam Brody in Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, which premieres Sept. 26.

Jason Dohring as Logan Echolls

Warner Bros. Television / Courtesy Everett Collection; Michael Buckner/Deadline/Penske Media via Getty Jason Dohring on 'Veronica Mars' in 2005 and in 2019

Before Jason Dohring’s breakout role as Veronica's love interest Logan Echolls, he made an appearance as Jason in the 1998 sci-fi action film Deep Impact. Dohring also appeared in more shows on The CW, including The Originals and iZombie.

Reprising his role as Logan, Dohring came back for the 2014 Veronica Mars movie and Hulu’s revival season in 2019.

In July of 2024, Dohring, 42, celebrated 20 years with his wife, Lauren Dohring, with a post on Instagram.

“My wife and I were married 20 years ago today. We have had an amazing life together, including raising four incredible children. I consider her my best friend,” he wrote in the caption.

Enrico Colantoni as Keith Mars

CW Network/Everett/Shutterstock; John Lamparski/Getty Eric Colantoni on 'Veronica Mars' in 2006 and in 2022

Enrico Colantoni played Veronica’s father, former sheriff turned private investigator, Keith Mars.

After Veronica Mars, Colantoni appeared on several TV shows including Flashpoint, Remedy and Person of Interest. His more recent roles include Vince Brambilla in CBS’s Allegiance and as Principal Grant Moretti in FX’s English Teacher.

Returning to the VM franchise, Colantoni appeared in both the 2014 movie and the 2019 revival season.

Colantoni, 61, tied the knot with Rosanna Francioni in 2021.

Percy Daggs III as Wallace Fennel

CW Network/Everett/Shutterstock ; Jesse Grant/Getty Percy Daggs III in 'Veronica Mars' in 2006 and in 2019

Percy Daggs III played Wallace Fennel, who transferred to Neptune High and quickly became Veronica’s best friend.

Daggs returned as Fennel in the 2014 Veronica Mars movie and Hulu’s fourth season in 2019.

Following Veronica Mars, Daggs’ most notable appearance was in the web series The New Adventures of Peter and Wendy, which premiered in 2014.

Daggs, 42, and his wife Jontille Gerard share two kids. Their son, Percy Daggs IV, stars alongside Halle Berry in Never Let Go, which premiered on Sept. 20.

Francis Capra as Eli 'Weevil' Navarro

UPN/Everett/Shutterstock; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Francis Capra on 'Veronica Mars' in 2004 and in 2014

Francis Capra played Eli “Weevil” Navarro, the teenage biker gang leader and friend of Veronica Mars.



Capra returned as Navarro in the movie and fourth season revivals.



Other notable TV appearances for the star, 41, include Friday Night Lights, Sons of Anarchy, Bones and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Ryan Hansen as Dick Casablancas

Warner Bros Digital/Spondoolie Prods/Rob Thomas Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock; Monica Schipper/Getty Ryan Hansen in 'Veronica Mars' in 2014 and in 2024

Ryan Hansen played the high school bully and Logan Echolls’ friend, Dick Casablancas.



In 2014, The CW released a show on its online platform, CW Seed, called Play It Again, Dick. The series followed a fictionalized Hansen as he tried to convince his former Veronica Mars costars to participate in a spin-off focusing on his character. Many of the original cast made appearances in the show including Bell, Dohring, Colantoni, Daggs and Capra.



Following Veronica Mars, Hansen worked on additional TV shows like Burning Love, 2 Broke Girls and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television and returned to Party Down alongside Adam Scott and Jane Lynch.



In June, Hansen, 43, and wife Amy celebrated 20 years of marriage. Together they have three girls.

Teddy Dunn as Duncan Kane

UPN/Everett/Shutterstock; Stephen Lovekin/Getty Teddy Dunn in 'Veronica Mars' in 2004 and in 2008

Playing Veronica’s ex-boyfriend, Duncan Kane, was Teddy Dunn. He was in 44 episodes before being written off in season 2.

Dunn’s acting career was short-lived. Besides Veronica Mars, he appeared in one episode of Gilmore Girls, plus Grey’s Anatomy and CSI: NY.

Unlike many of his castmates, Dunn did not return for the movie or fourth-season revival.



Dunn told TV Guide in 2014, “I knew going in that I had a finite amount of episodes, so it was like any other job. It was week-to-week and then I went on my merry way.”



Following the end of his acting career, Dunn, 44, returned to school. He graduated cum laude with a law doctorate from Boston College in 2013. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Michael Muhney as Sheriff Don Lamb

CW Network/Everett/Shutterstock; Rob Latour/Benheart/Shutterstock Michael Muhney in 'Veronica Mars' in 2006 and in 2019

Michael Muhney played one of Veronica Mars’ enemies on the show, Sheriff Don Lamb.



In addition to the series, Muhney’s most notable credit includes more than 600 episodes on The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman.



Muhney, 49, shares three kids with wife, Jaime.



Tina Majorino as Cindy 'Mac' Mackenzie

Warner Bros Digital/Spondoolie Prods/Rob Thomas Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock; Araya Doheny/Getty Tina Majorino on 'Veronica Mars' in 2014 and in 2024

Tina Majorino played Neptune High School’s resident computer hacker and friend of Veronica Mars, Cindy “Mac” Mackenzie.



After Veronica Mars, Majorina made TV appearances in shows like Big Love, Grey’s Anatomy and Scorpion. On the big screen, she played Deb in Napoleon Dynamite.

In 2022, Majorino, 39, opened up about her mental health struggles for the "My Good Day Face" series on Mental, and guest-starred in an episode of The Good Doctor.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.