Castaways rescued from remote Pacific island after writing 'HELP' on beach

The men were rescued after spelling out 'help' in palm leaves (US Coast Guard Forces Micronesia)

Three castaways have been rescued from a tiny remote island in the Pacific Ocean after spelling out “help” in palm leaves on a beach.

The three men had been stranded on the Pikelot Atoll, part of Micronesia, for more than a week when they were rescued by the US Navy and Coastguard on Tuesday evening.

The alarm was raised by the men’s niece, who on Saturday reported they had not returned from a voyage on Easter Sunday.

The three men in their 40s, who had experience navigating the waters around the island, embarked on their voyage from Polowat Atoll around 100 nautical miles away in a small 20-foot open skiff equipped with an outboard motor.

A search was immediately launched spanning an area of 78,000 square nautical miles, and the men’s position was found due to their spelling out “help” in block capitals from palm leaves.

“In a remarkable testament to their will to be found, the mariners spelled out "HELP" on the beach using palm leaves, a crucial factor in their discovery. This act of ingenuity was pivotal in guiding rescue efforts directly to their location," said Lt. Chelsea Garcia, the search and rescue mission coordinator.

(U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia)

“This successful operation underscores the effective coordination and partnership between the US Coast Guard, the US Navy, and regional partners. We extend our gratitude to everyone involved."

Rescuers dropped a radio to establish communication and the men confirmed they were in good health and had access to food and water.

However, their skiff had sustained damage and its engine did not work. Navy and Coast Guard officials dropped aid until a ship could reach the island to take the men safely back home.

“This recent operation near Pikelot Atoll hits home the kind of difference we can make,” said commanding officer Lt. Ray Cerrato.

“It's about more than just performing a duty; it's about the real human connections we forge and the lives we touch.”