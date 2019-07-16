Caster Semenya Is One of the World’s Greatest Athletes—But She Has to Fight to Be Considered Female

Caster Semenya, the record-scorching South African runner with a stride like a bionic woman, is killing it on the track. She’s run through record after record, barrier after barrier, stopping for nothing. Then she was disqualified from competing—at least, as a female athlete. In May, Semenya lost her appeal against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) after the governing body banned her from competing in the women's events. Her crime? Having naturally high testosterone levels.

Semenya’s fight over her hormone levels started in 2009 after she won the semi-final race in the 800-meter dash at the World Championships. After her victory—right before the final—the IAAF made her submit to “gender verification testing.” She competed in the final, smoking her competition, but after the race was over, she was suspended by the IAAF from competing for nearly a year.

In 2011 the IAAF established official rules restricting athletes with hyperandrogenism, like Semenya. The organization argues that high testosterone levels, even when they occur naturally, give athletes an unfair advantage—more powerful muscle-building capability and oxygen-carrying capacity. Since then Semenya has been locked in an ongoing battle of appeals, suspensions, and changing rules. But in May the IAAF finally issued a ruling that could end her meteoric career. After the Court of Arbitration for Sport reviewed her appeals, it was decided: Semenya was banned from competing in women’s events unless she lowered her natural testosterone levels.

To keep competing as a woman—i.e. as her natural, biological self—she’d have to undergo hormone treatment, sort of like reverse doping. It’s a stunning verdict: The IAAF is arguing that for the sake of fairness, the best competitor on the field needs to be drugged. To be altered. To be slowed down. Usain Bolt would never hear such a suggestion. “It destroys you mentally and physically,” Semenya said in a recent press conference. “Then you feel like you’re not welcome.”

Women’s bodies are constantly policed—we’re told what we can and cannot do; what we can and cannot wear; and now, apparently, what hormones and in what quantities we can and cannot produce. As if that's at all voluntary. Someone call Margaret Atwood; the Handmaid’s Tale sequel could write itself. Semenya’s case calls into question how we define gender—and what it means to be a woman.

But that isn’t enough to stop Semenya. “For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger,” she said. “The decision of the CAS will not hold me back. I will once again rise above and continue to inspire young women and athletes in South Africa and around the world.”

Semenya’s sights are set on earning another Olympic title in 2020. In June a Swiss court granted a temporary suspension of the rule that prohibits Semenya from competing. She ran at the Prefontaine Classic and won the 800-meter race. It was the fastest ever run by a woman on U.S. soil. “I’m still here. I’m still alive. I’m still fighting,” Semenya said. “I’ll never give up. You understand?”

Macaela MacKenzie is a senior editor at Glamour. Follow her on Instagram at @MacaelaMac and Twitter at @MacaelaMack.

This year has made one thing clear: women are showing up, stepping up, and taking what they deserve. From politics to pop culture, women aren't just leveling the playing field, they're owning it. As we ramp up to our annual Women of the Year summit, we will be highlighting women across industries who do the work every day. Whether it's the CEO of a multinational retail corporation, a James Beard Award-winning chef, or the World Cup champions, here are the women you need to know right now. First up: 10 profiles of women who are making their mark on the world of sports, where female athletes and businesswomen are fighting it out for championships, equal pay, and culture-shifting change. Spoiler alert: they're winning.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

