Castle Espie: 'Magical things happen where land meets water'

Paul Stewart said wetlands are rare and endangered

"Magical things happen where land meets water."

As the centre manager at Castle Espie Wetland Reserve in County Down, Paul Stewart is passionate about the importance of having contact with nature.

The reserve is a safe haven for native and exotic birds, ducks and geese.

Some of its collection includes globally at-risk species.

So when bird flu struck in late 2022, it could have been the worst news possible.

The site had to close for several months and the team used the time to increase protection for their birds, creating a new aviary with netting.

Thriving wetlands

The centre reopened in January 2023 and is now preparing to celebrate World Wetlands Day 2024.

"These are very important habitats on Planet Earth," Mr Stewart said.

Kerry Morris said there is 80,000 hectares of wetland in Northern Ireland

"They actually store more carbon than the world's woodlands combined, and they're a rare and endangered habitat.

"But here at Castle Espie they're thriving."

The centre has different types of wetlands, including freshwater and sailing lagoons as well as seasonally flooded areas.

Around the world, these habitats support 40% of the species on the planet, making them important for the environment.

But they are declining at three times the rate of forests.

Northern Ireland is home to many wetland habitats, but only some are open to the public.

Wetlands offer a safe haven for many endangered birds

"Locally, there are over 80,000 hectares of wetland in Northern Ireland, including Bog Meadows, Glenarm, Moyola Waterfoot and Lagan Meadows," NI Water Catchment Liaison Officer Kerry Morris said.

She added that the pond and nature area at Duncrue is currently being upgraded to encourage wildlife to the inner Belfast area.

The theme of this year's World Wetland Day is 'Wetlands and human wellbeing'.

Paul Stewart added: "It's been proven that being close to water is good for your mental health."