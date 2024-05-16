Castle features in new Bridgerton series

Bridgerton is based on a series of romance novels by author Julia Quinn [Netflix]

A Lincolnshire castle was used to film scenes for the latest season of the Netflix period drama, Bridgerton.

Grimsthorpe Castle, near Bourne, was transformed by film crews in September and October 2022.

Castle staff said the experience had been “surreal”.

Part-one of season-three was released on 16 May with part-two set to come out on 13 June.

Lucie Voncarthy from Grimsthorpe Castle said it had been a '"hard secret to keep" [BBC]

Lucy Voncarthy from the castle said: “The last time filming took place was 1995 so we were all so excited to see the castle on the big screen.

“We had code names for the show, and we had to just keep the secret.”

Netflix previously said Bridgerton was the biggest series in its history, with 82 million households watching the show in the first month of release [Netflix]

“A lot of the actors said the castle was the most beautiful location they had filmed at,” Ms Voncarthy said.

“I hope being in the show will bring a new crowd and a new demographic [to Grimsthorpe],” she added.

A replica "fake floor" was fitted to protect the original stone [Grimsthorpe Castle]

According to Ms Voncarthy, film crews had to "transform" Vanbrugh Hall at the castle for a ballroom scene.

A fake floor was fitted on top to protect the original stone.

"They said they wanted more than 200 people to be dancing on the floor," she said.

Lincolnshire is no stranger to being used in the Bridgerton series.

In May 2023 Belton House near Grantham featured in the spinoff series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

