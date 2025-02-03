Castle hats and tutus on the Grammy Awards' red carpet

STORY: :: Stars arrive for this year's Grammys,

which is fundraising for the LA wildfires

:: Recording Academy

:: January 2, 2025

:: Los Angeles, California

Carpenter won best pop vocal album "Short n' Sweet," minutes after she performed hits "Please Please Please" and "Espresso" on the Grammys stage.

"This is my first Grammy so I'm going to cry," Carpenter said as she accepted the trophy.

Doechii became the third woman in Grammys history to win best rap album for "Alligator Bites Never Heal." As she accepted the honor, she offered words of encouragement to Black women and girls."Anything is possible," Doechii said as she held her trophy. "Don't allow anyone to project any steroptypes on you."

Earlier, Beyonce and Miley Cyrus won the trophy for best country duo or group peformance for "II Most Wanted," a collaboration on Beyonce's album "Cowboy Carter."

This year's Grammy festivities were revamped to be part awards show and part fundraiser for people affected by the wildfires, which were contained on Friday after killing 29 people and displacing thousands including many musicians.